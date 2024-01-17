After the Iowa Caucus we find out what SC Presidential Candidate Nikki Haley needs to do to turn the tide

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Iowa Republican caucus recently took place with presidential candidate, Donald Trump coming out on top.

The Caucus is considered one of the first electoral events for the Democratic and Republican parties.

According to Winthrop Political Science professor, Dr. Scott Huffmon, the caucuses are meetings where voters gather to discuss and select candidates for their registered party.

He says that’s a big difference from state’s that have primary elections where registered voters cast ballots at polling places on election day.

CN2’s Laurabree Monday sits down with Dr. Scott Huffmon to discuss the Iowa Caucus race and what this means for South Carolina presidential Candidate Nikki Haley.

CN2’s Carolina Connection is brought to you by Wild Birds Unlimited.