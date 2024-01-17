Chester County announced as “Deal of the Year Impact Award Winners”

CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Business Facilities Magazine has announced the winners of their 2023 Deals of the Year awards.

There were 24 total winners across the country, two are from South Carolina, Chester County was selected as one of the Deal of the Year Impact Award Winners for EV Supplier and Chemical Processing for the Albemarle Corporation project.

Each year the Business Facilities publication will recognize economic development organizations for their work in securing significant corporate relocation, expansion, or retention projects.