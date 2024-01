ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – York Technical College recently announced the appointment of Tyson Blanton to its College Commission Board.

Blanton is the District Manager for Government and Community Relations at Duke Energy and the Chairwoman of the Lancaster County Partners for Youth Board.

York Techs president, Dr. Stacey Moore, said she could not be more thrilled by the appointment.

