CN2 Newscast – Tega Cay suffers damage, Remembering Det. Mike Doty & Learning what the Iowa Caucus means for Nikki Haley

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Storms from last week are still causing problems for those who spend time on Tega Cay Trails.

CN2’s Zane Cina meeting a “friend of the forest” to learn how recent weather is causing problems for woodland trails in Tega Cay.

Plus, six years ago today York County Sheriff Detective Mike Doty passed away from his injuries after he was shot in the line of duty responding to a domestic violence call. Sheriff Tolson speaking with CN2’s Renee O’Neil about this anniversary.

And CN2’s Laurabree Monday sits down with Dr. Scott Huffmon to discuss the Iowa Caucus race and what this means for South Carolina presidential Canidate Nikki Haley.

