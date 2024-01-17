Coldest temps since 2022 set for Tri-County

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Weather experts say the Tri-County area is expect to see a huge dip in temperatures, making for the coldest its been since late 2022.

A low for Wednesday night is set at 20 degrees, with highs in the 40’s for Thursday and Friday, but another cold snap coming for the weekend where it could get down to 15 degrees Saturday night.

With such cold weather on the horizon, the South Carolina Emergency Management Division released some tips to keep you and your family safe during the cold in its Severe Winter Weather Guide. Details are below.

While the cold blast continues across the state it is important to stay informed, have emergency supplies, and make sure your home is winterized. Below are ways to prepare your family and home for the winter weather: