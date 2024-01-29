CN2 Picture of the day – Margaret Hoyle celebrating 110 Years Young!

CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Happy 110th birthday to Margaret Hoyle! She lives at the Chester Nursing Home, where she has lived since 2020. Hoyle was born Jan 29th, 1914.

Her great granddaughter Michelle hunt shared some great stories including one where she made all of her Halloween costumes, she made almost all of the great and great great grandkid’s Christmas stockings, and family members say she is one of the best apple pie makers around!

She has battled breast cancer, lost her husband, all 4 of her children, and still always has a smile on her face.

She has 10 grandchildren, 24 great great grandchildren, and 18 great great great grandchildren, happy birthday Margaret Hoyle!

