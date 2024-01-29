Experience the outdoors with Chester County’s first Tourism Fair

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Chester County has many recreational activities to offer! From skydiving, to whitewater rapids, the county is full of green space waiting to be explored.

The County’s Parks, Recreation, and Tourism Department wants the community and visitors to get a taste of the great happenings in the County at its first ever Tourism Fair.

The Tourism Fair will feature 36 vendors, food, prizes, and more.

Check it out for yourself this Thursday, February 1st at the Gateway Conference Center in Richburg from 2 PM until 7 PM.

In the video above, CN2’s Renee O’Neil sits down with Director of Parks, Rec, and Tourism, Britt Stoudemire to learn more about the event and how you can take part.

