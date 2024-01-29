“Point in Time Count” shows growing number of homeless population in York County

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The numbers are coming in from York County’s latest Point in Time Count. The count is to have a recorded number of people and families experiencing homelessness in the area so advocates can find more ways to support those in need of shelter

Melissa Carlyle, Operations Coordinator at CACH (Catawba Area Collation for the Homeless) says trained volunteers surveyed individuals and families on Wednesday, January 24th and Thursday, January 25th in York County to learn their stories of homelessness.

Early numbers show around 260 people are homeless in York County, but as more numbers come in Carlyle says it could be closer to 300.

Carlyle tells CN2’s Renee O’Neil in the interview above how they will work to use the data to help provide more resources and support to those who have no place to call home.