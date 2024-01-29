Lancaster County announces “Crime Reduction Project “Grant and Criminal Justice Coordinating Council

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The County of Lancaster has initiated a three-year Crime Reduction Project, funded through a grant from the Rural and Small Department Violent Crime Reduction Program by the United States Department of Justice.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office will oversee the project, which entails collaboration with various public and private entities.

Lancaster County is among the 37 jurisdictions nationwide to secure this grant, amounting to just under $300,000.

The project will focus on three key elements. Firstly, Criminal Justice Partner Collaboration will involve the formation of a Criminal Justice Coordinating Council (CJCC).

The CJCC will address policies, jail populations, resources, and cooperation within the criminal justice system in Lancaster County.

Notable members include the Lancaster County Sheriff, Police Chief, Sixth Circuit Solicitor, Public Defender, Detention Center director, and representatives from probation, parole, mental health, and community development.

The second element, Community Collaboration, will feature six Outreach Fairs annually. These events, building on the sheriff’s office’s past community efforts, will provide information about available resources and establish new Neighborhood Crime Watch chapters in high-crime areas.

A media campaign will seek public assistance in reporting suspicious activity, and the Knock-Knock Project will continue with officers visiting 900 homes yearly.

The third element focuses on Evidence-Based Strategies, particularly Risk Terrain Modeling (RTM). This software analyzes crime data based on locations, identifying areas prone to crime and the environmental factors contributing to it.

The CJCC will address these factors and allocate community resources to mitigate them.

The inaugural meeting of the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council occurred on Wednesday, January 17, 2024. Sheriff Barry Faile, alongside representatives from Charleston County’s successful program, provided insights.