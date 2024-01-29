Rock Hill High School Head Football Coach, Bubba Pittman stepping down

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Rock Hill School District announced Monday afternoon Rock Hill High School Head Football Coach David “Bubba” Pittman is stepping down as head coach of the Bearcats.

In a quote released by Pittman he says, “I would like to thank Rock Hill Schools for giving me the opportunity to lead this program for the past 10 years,” Pittman said. “As a young boy, I dreamed of having the opportunity to be the Head Football Coach of Rock Hill High School. I attempted to build a program through hard work, serving others, and doing things the right way. My goal was always to use the game of football to help produce quality citizens for our community of Rock Hill, South Carolina. As I step away, I feel I have accomplished that goal.”

District leaders say Pittman has served as head football coach for the Rock Hill Bearcats for 10 seasons and was named South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association Region Coach of the Year in 201.

District leaders say during Pittman’s time with the football program, he has coached more than 35 players to receive college scholarships, boosted academic achievement of student athletes and created several opportunities for student-led volunteer efforts.

“Our student-athletes have excelled academically, done countless hours of community service, and been provided multiple opportunities to play at the collegiate level under Coach Pittman’s leadership,” said Eric Rollings, Athletic Director at Rock Hill High School. “We would like to thank Coach Pittman for his dedication to Rock Hill High Football.”

School District leaders say Pittman started working at Northwestern High School as a special education teacher in 2004. He moved to Rock Hill High School in 2013 as a special education teacher before becoming head football coach and elective teacher in 2014. Although he has stepped down as football coach, he will remain as a special education teacher with Rock Hill Schools.