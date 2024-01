TEGA CAY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – In CN2’s latest picture of the day, the City of Tega Cay announcing the winners of the Leaf Vac Truck naming contest.

The winning trucks will be named, Leafy McSuckface and Mr. Snuffleupagus, Tega Cay says THANK YOU to everyone who submitted a name and voted!

Want to see your photo as our picture of the day? Just email it to CN2.

CN2’s Picture of the Day is sponsored by Full Spectrum Plumbing, “Your Trusted Rock Hill Plumbing Service.”