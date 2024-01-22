Orangeburg County man wanted for Armed Robbery taken into custody in Chester County

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Chester County Sheriff’s Office Deputies assisted the United States Marshals Service with the apprehension of Deshaun Maurice Guinyard according to officials.

Guinyard was wanted out of Orangeburg County, SC for Armed Robbery, Possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and Criminal Conspiracy.

Guinyard was located at a residence in the Edgemoor area of Chester County and officials say he was hiding in the attic of the residence where he was then taken into custody.

Guinyard was booked into the Chester County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center pending extradition to Orangeburg County.