Pennies for Progress Program update

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Discussions are underway for the possible 5th round of the Pennies for Progress Program.

The York County Pennies Program was the first in the state when it first launched in 1997.

Anyone purchasing goods in York County will see the one cent sales tax with that money going to fund road work in the county.

The program has been presented to the residents of York County four times through a referendum, and all four times the referendum has passed.

The Pennies Program will end in 7 years with the 5th Round approaching in 2024.

One of the most recent road projects completed under the Pennies for Progress Program has been the new intersection of the Fort Mill Parkway and Spratt Street which is designed to help alleviate backups for drivers turning left onto Spratt Street toward Highway 21.

This was $8.5- million project.

The Pennies for Progress 5 Commission met and officers were elected with former Rock Hill School Board Member and York County Council member – Dr. Britt Blackwell – selected as Chair.

The commission, made up of community members and well as several more selected by York County Council, will begin to hold meetings in the different cities throughout York County throughout 2023. To hear what road projects residents want to see in the 5th Round of the Pennies Program.

A finalized list of road projects, and their projected costs, will come together in the Spring of 2024 with the possibility of a public vote occurring in November 2024.

Dr. Blackwell says York County can’t rely on the state department of transportation for money for road projects.

