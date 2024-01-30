CN2 Picture of the day – Medal of Valor Recipient

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office Deputy – Thomas Luke Humanik – has been honored with the Medal of Valor by the South Carolina Sheriffs’ Association.

The accolade was bestowed upon him on Thursday, 25, 2024, during the Sheriffs’ Association winter conference in Columbia. The honor was in recognition of his exceptional courage in the line of duty.

Deputy Humanik’s commendation stems from his response to a shooting call involving an armed man threatening suicide.

According to the report, Upon arriving at the residence as the first deputy on the scene, Deputy Humanik encountered a young man and his family facing financial difficulties, compounded by the man’s consumption of alcohol.

Deputies said before law enforcement arrived, the man discharged a handgun inside the home without causing injuries.

Deputy Humanik said he found the man on the front steps with the pistol pointed at his head as he stepped onto the scene, with additional deputies arriving shortly thereafter.

Authorities said the situation intensified when the man walked into the street, at one point sitting down with the pistol to his head and firing it into the air twice.

The Sheriff said the danger escalated further when the man’s girlfriend emerged from the house and joined him in the street. Quick actions by deputies ensured her safety.

Over the next ten to 12 minutes, Deputy Humanik engaged the distressed individual with a calm, compassionate, and reassuring voice, emphasizing the support available to him.

Through this rapport, Deputy Humanik successfully persuaded the man to relinquish the weapon and walk away. The man was detained without incident or harm to anyone involved.

Sheriff Barry Faile, recognizing Deputy Humanik’s valor, nominated him for the Medal of Valor said, “After reviewing this incident, it was obvious that Luke recognized the gravity of the situation, yet he maintained his composure and relied upon his training as a deputy and a military police officer to bring this matter to a peaceful end with no injuries to anyone,” said Sheriff Faile. “Deputy Humanik was concerned about and took appropriate actions to ensure the safety of the man, his girlfriend, his fellow deputies, and citizens in the area. He embodies what it means to be a true public servant, and through his bravery, he clearly put himself last in order to save this young man’s life.”

