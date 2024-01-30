Names announced for the three new Clover schools opening in 2026

CLOVER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Clover School District has named the three schools that are set to open in 2026.

That year the district will open its 8th Elementary School, its 3rd Middle School and its 2nd High School. During the school board meeting on Monday, January 29, 2024, the new school names were revealed.

The new High School will be known as Lake Wylie High School as it reflects the geographical location of the school.

The mascot will be the chargers because the South Power Company, which was founded in 1905, helped to charge the Clover community for so many years.

The school colors will be light blue and gold serving as a nod to the nearby lake and the sunlight reflecting off it.

The new Elementary School, which is located on the same piece of property as the high school, will be called Liberty Hill Elementary.

The mascot will be the Patriot and the school colors will be red, white, and blue.

The new Middle School will be known as Roosevelt Middle School.

The selection of this name pays homage to the segregated Roosevelt School in the Clover community between the years 1952 to 1970.

Roosevelt Middle School’s mascot will be the Tigers, and the school colors will be blue and gold.

The Clover school district says the process to finalize the names of all three schools started back in October 2023 with community surveys, followed by several meetings with community members and focus groups.

The next step in this process will be the design of the three mascots and school logos.