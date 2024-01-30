CN2 Sports – Winthrop Basketball Bye Week

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Embarking on the next phase of their basketball season, the Winthrop Men’s and Women’s Basketball teams find themselves in a brief respite week after completing half of their conference games.

This Wednesday, neither team is scheduled to play, having already contested eight significant matchups in the Big South, with eight more to go.

At the midpoint, the Men hold the fourth position, trailing the three teams High Point, Asheville, and Gardner-Webb that have defeated them.

Despite these losses, Mark Prosser’s team has maintained substantial leads in those encounters, a positive aspect to build upon.

Notably, two of these matches occurred on home turf with upcoming trips to Asheville and High Point slated for February.

On the other hand, the Women’s team currently sits in sixth place, just one position above their preseason projection.

An optimistic note for Semeka Randall Lay and her squad is that only one of their losses has been by double digits, and they narrowly fell to the current conference leader, USC Upstate, by just one point.

Both teams will resume their Big South schedule on Saturday, with the women hosting UNC Asheville at home, while the men make the journey up the mountain.