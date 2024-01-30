Hattie’s Ambassadors share how they are making a difference in the community

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Hattie’s Ambassadors was founded by Dr. Felicia Williams McGowan.

Hattie’s Ambassadors is a group of young ladies whose mission is to help spread the importance of self-love, serving the community, and understanding the importance of taking care of your overall health, while encouraging others to never give up on their dreams.

Members earn community service hours, develop skills to help prepare for their young adult years, network, develop leadership skills, develop a sisterhood, and high school seniors will have opportunities to earn scholarships.

The non-profit is named after Felicia’s mom, Hattie, who is her inspiration and still to this day Hattie supports her daughter’s efforts.

Hattie’s Ambassadors will hold a Sneaker Ball on Saturday, February 3rd from 6 – 9 PM at The Elite Event Center at 1711 Cherry Road in Rock Hill.