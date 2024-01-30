Anne Springs Close Greenway bridge collapsed during severe weather

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – No doubt we’ve seen our share of rain, and the Anne Springs Close Greenway is still dealing with the aftermath.

The major issue, the road bridge that connects Tunnel Trail and Mill Pond collapsed on Monday.

They say the structural failure became apparent three weeks ago after the last big rain, so it was already closed.

This mostly will affect bikers and hikers and leaders say in the next month or so they hope to have a solution to get people passing through that area again that likely will involve the usage of a swinging bridge on the property that’s currently being repaired.

Speaking of swinging bridges, take a look at this. This is a shot from the low side of the swinging bridge at the Greenway the one just down the hill from the canteen.

The water has since receded but those with the property say simply the volume and velocity that came down created a very unusual situation.

This area and many other trails are now back open. You can always call their trail hotline for the latest conditions.