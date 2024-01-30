Rock Hill School District celebrates 90 plus graduates during Winter Commencement

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Rock Hill School District has sent more students into the real world!

Rock Hill Schools celebrated 90 students who recently graduated during the district’s Winter Commencement Ceremony.

Students from Northwestern High School, Rock Hill High School and South Pointe High School received their high school diplomas during the district-wide ceremony.

The keynote speaker, Dean Faile, president of the York County Regional Chamber of Commerce shared with the graduates why he keeps a turtle on his desk and how that reminds him about what it takes to be successful in life.