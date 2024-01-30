Chester Development Association celebrating the past years successes

CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Members of the Chester Development Association coming together on this Tuesday for a celebration of past successes.

The Development Association, which serves as the advisory non-profit that financially supports the work of Chester County Economic Development, hosted its annual banquet.

Bringing together organizational members and County leaders for a celebratory lunch and to look ahead at the work being done by Economic Development.

Organization leaders spending time highlighting the many successes of 2023 in which economic development played a role in bringing several businesses to the County including Albemarle, and Iko.

Officials say they’re hoping to continue the positive production in 2024, by using the County’s growth to attract more business.

The Economic Development Director going on to say Chester is the only County in South Carolina to see a year over year increase in residential growth, which he believes will open more doors for improving on the area’s economy.

Higher-ups with E and J Gallo Winery taking time as event speakers to support that hope by detailing some of the reasons which led the alcohol distributors to move into Chester highlighting a ready to work community as a major attraction.