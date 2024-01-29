CN2 Newscast – Rep. Brandon Guffey sues META, Rock Hill police investigating an armed robbery, & York Co. latest Point in Time Count

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – South Carolina State House Representative, Brandon Guffey, is continuing his fight against sexual extortion with a lawsuit against Meta better known as the parent company behind social media sites Facebook, Instagram, and What’s-App.

Plus, Rock Hill police investigating an armed robbery at a gas station across from Winthrop University where officers say the three suspects got away with a pillowcase of products and money.

And the numbers are coming in from York County’s latest Point in Time Count.

The count is to have a recorded number of people and families experiencing homelessness in the area so advocates can find more ways to support those in need of shelter.

CN2 has all that and more for your latest South Carolina news.