ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The proud family of these 3 kiddos sharing their school pictures. Proud Mom Ayesha Rawlinson’s is very proud of Xander, is graduating to 4th grade at virtual York One. Kianna, is heading to the 4 year-old class at First Baptist and Nicholas is heading to 2nd grade at Cotton Belt Elementary.

If you want to see your photo as our Picture of the Day, just email it to News@CN2.com.

Picture of the Day is sponsored by Elite Air & Heat, LLC.