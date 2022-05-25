Community Gathers to Cheer On Championship Bound Lady Lions

CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Lewisville Softball Team received a big send off before heading to the 1A State Championship.

After a close win against the McBee Panthers and winning the 1A Upper State the Lady Lions are moving on to compete for the state title.

Lewisville High School Athletic Director, Rusty Pemberton said, “It’s exciting for them to see the support from not just their student body. . . They are seeing that the community is just right there behind them.”

The Lions will be competing in a Best-of-Three series for the state championship with the opening game in the series set for this Monday, May 30th in Bamberg.

2018 was the first and last time the Lewisville Softball Team won the 1A State Championship.