ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – This summer when most kids are heading to the beach Kennedy Childress will be earning her pilots license issued by the Federal Aviation Administration.

Childress who is a member of the Marine Corp JROTC at Nation Ford High School says she will be spending 2 months at the Elite US Navy Summer Flight Academy attending classes 6 days a week and learning how to fly.

She says she hopes one day to fly to Puerto Rico to see the beaches.

Click above for full story.