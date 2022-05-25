“If you are worried about food, and gas money, come here to get your food” – Hope Of Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – With the price of gas pushing close to $5 a gallon in some parts of the Tri-County, nonprofit leaders say families are having to choose between buying groceries and filling up their cars.

Hope of Rock Hill says its seeing a 30% increase since this time last year in families and individuals needing food. Gordon Bell of Hope of Rock Hill says, “If you are worried about food, worried about gas money, come here to get your food. We can provide a week’s worth of food for everybody in the household. And, by doing that you can take that extra money to saved to buy your gas, to pay your electric bills to help with rent.”

In the video above, CN2’s Renee O’Neil gets a look inside the Hope of Rock Hill warehouse as volunteers load up cars full of food.