ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Girl Scout Troop 1314 adopted two fire hydrants in the City of Tega Cay on Gardendale Road this past week. The City says the young ladies did an excellent job painting them to match the required color codes.

If you want to see your photo our picture of the day, just email it to News@CN2.com

CN2 Picture of the Day is sponsored by Elite Air & Heat, LLC.