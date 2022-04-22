Healing Through Music – Carolinas Wind Orchestra

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – In response to the global pandemic, racial tensions and random acts of violence, the Carolinas Wind Orchestra will present Infinite Hope: Healing Through Song Featuring the Elementary Honors Choir of the Rock Hill School District.

Organizers say music empowers, creates connection, and strengthens empathy. The concert will take place this Saturday, April 23rd at Winthrop University’s Richardson Ballroom.

Carolinas Wind Orchestra President Lashara Gordon said, “Music has therapeutic qualities so we wanted to help heal our community.”

The Carolinas Wind Orchestra was created 25 years ago as part of the Winthrop University curriculum of music and has evolved into an ensemble made up for community members and some Winthrop students.