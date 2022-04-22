Mock Accident Exercise Hopes To Save Lives this Prom Season

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – With the high school prom season here – a message from first responders about distracted driving.

A mock accident taking place in front of the Applied Technology Center in Rock Hill on Thursday to make students stop and think about the dangers of driving distracted or under the influence.

The mock accident centered around a realistic car accident and involving the Rock Hill Fire, Police and EMS crews, the York County Coroner’s Office, a Medical Helicopter as well as other first responders.

Students at the Applied Technology Center portrayed some of the actors and some even helped law enforcement on scene.