CN2 Digital Dashboard – Tega Cay Summer Concert Parking Info & Springs Farms Market

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – In this edition of Digital Dashboard the Tega Cay Police Department has a new parking procedure for the summer concert and Springs Market is now open for the season!

The Tega Cay Police Department is reminding everyone that event Parking for the Tega Cay Summer Concert will be at Tega Cay Elementary School and Turner Field with Handicapped parking at Runde Park. Shuttles will be provided between 5:30 pm and 10:30 pm that evening from these lots to event. Event Begins at 6:00 pm.

Springs Farms Market is now open for the season! It says for a couple of weeks they will be running on limited hours until the rest of college staff come back home for the summer.

Located on Springfield Parkway Springs Farm offers a little bit of everything from fresh picked produce, baked goods, jarred items, boiled peanuts, old fashioned glass sodas, slushies and homemade soft serve ice cream.

​Hours : Monday-Saturday: 10am-6pm | Sunday: 1pm-7pm

