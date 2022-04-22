Celebrating Earth Day at the Greenway this Weekend

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Anne Springs Close Greenway is here to celebrate nature year round and certainly on Earth Day.

The Greenway in Fort Mill has 2,100 acres of protected land for the community to enjoy Mother Nature.

This weekend The Anne Springs Close Greenway is hosting its 27th Annual Earth Day and it’s 25th Birthday with events such as a Litter Sweep, hosting its Greenway Speaker Series, a Recycled Art Show, and so much more.

This Earth Day celebration kicks-off tomorrow, Friday, April 22 and will continue throughout the weekend ending on Sunday, April 24th.

Admission for the event is free during this weekend, however, parking will be $5.

Registration is required for some event, please check their website for the weekend’s full schedule. Click here for website Anne Springs Close Greenway