CN2 Business Spotlight – Business Shower

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Southern Charm Events in Rock Hill is holding a Business Shower event this Saturday, July 23rd starting at 1 PM

Sixteen new businesses, representing multiple states, will be in attendance to network.

These businesses, who competed and persevered after enduring a 16 week boot camp training, will be celebrating their achievements.

It would be a great time to get some shopping in while they celebrate. The event is located at Waterford Glen Way.

CN2 Business Spotlight is sponsored by F. Craig Wilkerson

 

Previous articleCN2 Business Spotlight – Eyewear By David

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR