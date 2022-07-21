CN2 Business Spotlight – Business Shower

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Southern Charm Events in Rock Hill is holding a Business Shower event this Saturday, July 23rd starting at 1 PM

Sixteen new businesses, representing multiple states, will be in attendance to network.

These businesses, who competed and persevered after enduring a 16 week boot camp training, will be celebrating their achievements.

It would be a great time to get some shopping in while they celebrate. The event is located at Waterford Glen Way.

