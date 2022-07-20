CN2 Newscast – A Soup Kitchen is Reopening, SC & NC Joint Effort Arrested 91, School District Appealing to New Teachers

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – As inflation continues to impact families when it comes to buying food, a soup kitchen in Lancaster says it’s now reopening its dinning room since closing due to the Covid Pandemic.

A crime reduction operation in North and South Carolina has resulted in the arrest of more than 91 individuals on charges of homicide, aggravated assault, sexual assault, robbery, kidnapping, child abuse, child sexual assault, drug distribution and gun crimes.

As the nation wide teacher shortage continues to cause problems for schools, Fort Mill School District is making it a little more appealing to be one of their educators.

Plus, in CN2 Sports… Another football event kicking off for the first time this Fall and CN2 has all the information you need before that first snap. Here is your Wednesday sports report.

We have those stories and much more in tonight’s CN2 News.