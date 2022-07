YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Motorcyclist was killed in a collision Monday night, July 18. The crash happened around 7:38 p.m. on Hwy 160 at Brayden Parkway between Fort Mill and Tega Cay.

SC Hwy Patrol said, the motorcyclist was driving a 2014 Yamaha Motorcycle heading west on SC 160 when it collided with a 2005 Honda Sedan traveling south on Braydon Parkway.

The name of the motorcyclist has not been released by the York County Coroner’s Office.

The wreck remains under investigation.