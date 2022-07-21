CN2’s Wednesday Night Sports Report

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Another football event kicking off for the first time this Fall and our Jeremy Wynder has all the information you need before that first snap.

York Comprehensive High School announces the Inaugural Bill Pate White Rose football Classic.

The home team Lancaster welcomes Greenwood at the American Legion Baseball Playoffs.

Catawba Ridge Baseball standout Jackson Mullen who announced his commitment to further his baseball career at the College of Charleston

We have those stories and more.