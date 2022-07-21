CN2 Business Spotlight – Eyewear By David

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Like protecting our skin with sunscreen it is just as important to protect your eyes from the UV Rays with sunglasses.

We talk with a Lancaster Optician who has been protecting eyes for more than 30 years.

Optician David Ghent owns Eyewear By David and has been fitting the tri-county, and beyond, with everyday eyewear such as reading, driving, and sunglasses.

Ghent says he offers middle to high end styles and designs of glasses that are unique for the area and, for the individual.

He says eyewear should be like jewelry, it is fashion and people should feel good about what they’re wearing..

Not only does he enjoy taking the customer around the store to find the right fit and look, he also takes the time to educate on styles, color and design that’s almost tailor-made to the customer’s prescription.

Optician Ghent said, “I try to carry styles that are unique to the area. There are differentness companies that I work with that you can not buy their product on line or in the big box stores. The company that I have done extremely well with over the years is something that is handmade in Israel. These are things that you just can not find just anywhere. IF someone comes in and says I want something new I want something different, and its got to be unique that’s what we do. This is something that you will put on your face and wear everyday. You got to be happy with it.”

Eyewear by David is open Monday through Friday and open to walk-ins.

However, to accommodate your schedule, after hours appointments can be made.

All you need is your prescription and insurance information, most is accepted.

Located at 927 University Drive in Lancaster or visit his Facebook page Eyewear by David for more information.

CN2 Business Spotlight is sponsored by F. Craig Wilkerson