Carolina Connection – Be Strong Johnathan 5K Run/Walk

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Come out this Saturday, December 10th to be a part of Be Jonathan Strong 5K, Run, & Walk.

It is in honor of 15 year old Jonathan McCain. Jonathan passed away from a rare type of childhood cancer in October 5th.

Jonathan’s mom, Kathryn Martin is working to keep his memory alive by forming the nonprofit, Melanated Melon, an effort to help other children fighting cancer.

You can still register for the event, just visit:

https://raceroster.com/events/2022/58125/the-goddard-school-presents-the-be-johnathan-strong-annual-5k-runwalk

Previous story on Jonathan: https://www.cn2.com/u-s-congressman-fighting-to-add-more-funding-to-fight-childhood-cancer/