U.S. Congressman Fighting to Add More Funding to Fight Childhood Cancer

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. A chance to honor children who are battling and who has passed.

Sadly more than 1,000 children under the age of 15 are expected to die from cancer this year in the U.S.

Its the second leading cause of death in children ages 1 to 14.

A Fort Mill mom knows that all too well after her son passed away after fighting a rare type of cancer called NUT Midline Carcinoma.

For Fort Mill’s Kathryn Martin, the bond she had with her 15 year old son, Jonathan will never be broken.

“He was a mentor, he loved to volunteer”, says Kathryn.

Kathryn, an Army Veteran and mom of 7 says she and her family moved to Fort Mill to be closer to family in the summer of 2021.

Suddenly life came to a tragic stop after Jonathan, who was always healthy started to feel sick. Soon he was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive cancer called NUT Midline Carcinoma.

He was given 6 months to live. Martin says her son fought like a warrior, never giving up with his mom right by his side. Jonathan had countless treatments to fight the disease.

But on October 5th 2021, Jonathan’s fought as hard as he could, Kathryn says he passed away surrounded by those who love him the most.

According to experts only 4 percent of federal funding goes to researching childhood cancers. Congressman Ralph Norman says something has to change, that’s why he introduced the Fighting Cancer in Children Act.

Norman says the act would put an additional $30 million towards pediatric cancer research, awareness, and survivorship.

“Additionally, spending on this bill will be fully offset, meaning it comes from other areas of the federal government and will not increase taxes or debt. Because I’m a fiscal hawk, many of you know I’m averse to any new spending that’s not offset elsewhere – that’s not the case here.

Perhaps the most helpless feeling a parent can experience is watching their child suffer through illness. September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and fighting pediatric cancer is a critical endeavor. I’m proud to stand behind this legislation”, says Norman.

Kathryn says the last year has been extremely hard, but what keeps her going is keeping Jonathan’s memory alive through a nonprofit she started called Melanated Melon , representing the many shades of baldness she says witnessed in Jonathan’s journey.

Kathryn Martin says Johnathan wanted to be an engineer and was planning to be a part of the Catawba Ridge High School Band. She adds she’s thankful for the support her Fort Mill community has shown, Her nonprofit, Melanated Melon is holding The “Be Johnathan Strong Annual” 5k Run and Walk. It will be on December 10th.