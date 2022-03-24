Carolina Connection – 2022 Blues and Jazz Festival

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The York County Arts Council’s annual Blues & Jazz Festival will be filled with infectious rhythms, soulful sounds, and high energy performances beginning this weekend.

Produced by Bobby Plair, Jr. you will have several opportunities to enjoy the sounds of Jazz in Baxter Village and in Old Town Rock Hill.

Click above for Interview with Producer and Artist Bobby Plair, Jr.

Click here: Ticket, Venue and Musical Line-Up

Groove Masters

Baxter Village Springmaid Park

980 Market Street | Fort Mill, SC

Thursday, March 24, 2022

7 – 10 PM​

Sponsored by The Pump House Restaurant

EVENT ADMISSION | FREE

RAIN OR SHINE

​

​OLD TOWN CRAWL | Rock Hill

East Main & Caldwell St. | Rock Hill, SC 29730

OLD TOWN ROCK HILL

Friday, March 25, 2022

7 – 11 PM

RAIN OR SHINE

EVENT ADMISSION | $10

Tickets purchased in advance may be traded in for a wristband at any ticket location or venue beginning at 6 PM on Friday, March 25.