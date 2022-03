ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – More restaurants will soon call The Perch home. The Perch is currently under construction at the corner of Oakland and Cherry Road. The Warren-Norman Company has already announced restaurants coming to the development including Hobos, Off The Track Brewing. In our Business Spotlight we are announcing two more coming to the Perch – Another Broken Egg and 90’s Milkshake Bar.

See more above.