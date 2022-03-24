DHEC Video Highlights the Rock Hill Piedmont Community Vaccination Clinic

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – When the COVID Vaccine became available in 2021 – South Carolina, York County and Rock Hill City Leaders as well as Healthcare Professionals all worked together to create and staff the The Rock Hill Piedmont Community Vaccination Clinic at the Galleria.

In May of last year the clinic reached a milestone by giving out more than 50,000 COVID vaccines since it opened in January.

South Carolina DHEC saw what happened here in Rock Hill and produced two videos featuring the clinic with lessons on how to handle a community based emergency response.

Government officials say the goal is to share these videos with other cities, counties and states to help them build the same infrastructure should they ever have to deal with a crisis.

Building Resilience: A Guide to Community Engagement

Building Resilience: The Rock Hill Vaccination Clinic