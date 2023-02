ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Today is Random Acts of Kindness Day!

Habitat for Humanity of York County ReStore says one way to participate in the day is to volunteer in your community. And, they have a place for you at one of its ReStore locations.

2/17/2023 – CN2 News