ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Congratulations to South Carolina State Parks Marketing Coordinator Mikaela Groomes in becoming an Ultimate Outsider at Andrew Jackson State Park!

To promote the parks you have to visit them all and Mikaela has done just that, visiting all 47 state parks in South Carolina.

