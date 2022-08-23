Train Traffic Causing Trouble As Chester County Seeks Solutions

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – It can be quite frustrating watching a train roll to a stop, blocking a road you need and in Chester County it’s not only a common occurrence, it’s also turning into a dangerous situation according to leaders.

The county is home to several popular tracks that are used to ship goods throughout the state and beyond, but over the past few months some say those railways are creating parking lots.

County officials have heard the complaints and have decided to take the issue to top, in hopes of moving the trains along.

CN2’s Zane Cina meeting with officials as they look for ways to lower the number of trains blocking roadways.