CN2 Digital Dashboard – Siren Testing, Library Training, Folks Climbing for Cause

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Heads up Duke Energy Siren Test expected tomorrow, YC Libraries closed for training, and a special thanks for generous gift.

Duke Energy is working to figure out why some outdoor warning sirens sounded last week. Duke will retest the sirens tomorrow Wednesday, August 24th between 8 AM and 5 PM throughout York County as well as Gaston and Mecklenburg Counties in North Carolina.

All York County Library locations – Clover – Fort Mill – Lake Wylie – Rock Hill and York will be closed tomorrow Wednesday, August 24, for staff training.

Several York County Climbers who are taking YMCA’s Camp Cherokee to new heights. These folks are climbing Mt. Rainier outside of Seattle, Washington.

These seven climbers are raising money for a new Recreation Hall – new health center – staff offices and living quarters at Camp Cherokee.

You can donate to the cause and follow the adventure of the climbers by checking out Camp Cherokee on Social Media.

Mercy House sending a BIG THANK YOU Domtar for their generous donation of $10,000.

Mercy House, a non-profit organization, provides a safe, compassionate home for people facing end-of-life and are finding themselves homeless or without a support system.

Digital Dashboard is sponsored by the York County Natural Gas Authority.