Olde Towne Open for Business

MCCONNELLS, S.C. (CN2 News) – Recently a storm knocked the big red barn, which had become a landmark, down to the ground.

The barn dated back to the 1800s in Ohio, and had been reassembled here in York County.

Part of that wood was used to build the main building as well.

New part owner Bob Bowman was outside when it happened, and was shocked then, but now they are open and ready for business.

Bowman stated, “Building falling down didn’t help the preparation process by any means, but we knew what we were getting into. We knew the time frame we were getting into and we are ready. You know you’re never ready, ready, but we’re ready, bring it on, let’s do it.”

Without immediate plans to re-build, the owner invited family and friends for a soft open where they judged the dishes.

All proceeds were donated which totaled around a thousand dollars are being gifted to the McConnell’s fire department.