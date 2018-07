FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 News) – 9 year-old Mason Tedrow is a first time triathlon competitor in this year’s Race For Chase event, Saturday. Not only his he improving, but coaches say he’s inspiring his peers. That’s why he’s our Athlete of The Week.

Other Articles You Might Find Interesting: CN2 Sports 07/08/16

This is CN2 Sports....a Winthrop Alum advancin...