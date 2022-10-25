ELECTIONS : CN2 Interviews the Candidates from the House of Representatives to School Board

 

 

 

 

TRI-COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – CN2 is covering the Mid-Term Elections with candidate interviews of the House of Representatives, School Boards, and County Council. We asked each candidate the same five questions.

Click below on the title for the link to those interviews.

Tri-County House of Representatives
SC House of Representatives

Tri-County School Boards
Chester School Board
Clover School Board
Fort Mill School Board
Lancaster School Board
Rock Hill School Board
York School Board

County Council Races
York County

City Council Races
City of Lancaster

 

Previous articleCN2 Newscast – War on Drugs, YC District 4 Candidates, Voting and more
Next articleStewart Law Game of the Week – Northwestern vs South Pointe

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR