LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Lancaster County School Board is a governing board elected by the people to represent the community’s voice in education.

The candidates below are running for 3 seats. The top vote getters in each district will be elected.

District 1

Eddie Boykin

Demetra Cornwell

District 3

Brandan Craig

Courtney Green

John Mahaffey

Bobby Parker

District 5

Casey Cato

Steve Giagiakos

Click below for full District Map