2022 Fort Mill School District Candidates

Fort Mill, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – “The Mission of the Fort Mill School District, distinguished by a tradition of excellence, is to put “Children First” by providing a progressive and challenging education which gives our students and community the opportunity to achieve their greatest potential.” – Fort Mill School District
These 12 candidates are running for four seats. The top four vote getters will be elected.
Wayne Bouldin
Michele Branning
Connie Cullen
Kevin Glover
Joe Helms
Brandi Jansen
Desareta Jones
Rachele Julian
Eric Mann
Celia McCarter
Dr. Nichelle Newton
Lipi Pratt