2022 Fort Mill School District Candidates

Fort Mill, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – “The Mission of the Fort Mill School District, distinguished by a tradition of excellence, is to put “Children First” by providing a progressive and challenging education which gives our students and community the opportunity to achieve their greatest potential.” – Fort Mill School District

These 12 candidates are running for four seats. The top four vote getters will be elected.

Please click on each candidate’s name for link to their CN2 Interview.

Wayne Bouldin

Michele Branning

Connie Cullen

Kevin Glover

Joe Helms

Brandi Jansen

Desareta Jones

Rachele Julian

Eric Mann

Celia McCarter

Dr. Nichelle Newton

Lipi Pratt