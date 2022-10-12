Chester Co. School Board Candidate Forum

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – We are less than a month away from Election 2022.

In Chester County several school board seats are open and there are many candidates looking for their chance to serve.

The Chester County School District Teacher Forum holding an event this week, giving the community a chance to get to know each candidate.

In the video above, CN2’s Renee O’Neil attending that forum and breaking down who will be on the ballet in November.

To watch entire forum, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CSJptRSoIDQ